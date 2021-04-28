Menu

Manchester United cleared to complete big-name transfer for £73million

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly been cleared to complete a transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane for around £73million this summer.

The France international is a top target for Man Utd and it looks like Real Madrid have decided to sell for £73m as he won’t be signing a new contract, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Huge boost for Man Utd in pursuit of World Cup winner

This could be a superb signing for the Red Devils, who surely need to bring in at least one new centre-back this summer, even if Eric Bailly has just committed his future to the club with a new deal.

Varane would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Bailly and Victor Lindelof, and a total of £73m seems a fair price to pay for a proven, experienced winner who should still have a few years left playing at his peak.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental to Madrid’s success in recent years, and that could make him an important addition to a United squad that hasn’t won enough major trophies for a while now.

Varane Real Madrid

Raphael Varane looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer

More Stories / Latest News
Remarkable stat shows just how much Chelsea were in total control against Real Madrid
Price set: Liverpool clear star to seal transfer away for £13million
Tottenham monitoring Scottish Premiership star ahead of potential transfer

Todo Fichajes suggest United could be Varane’s next destination, but he’s also been strongly linked with Chelsea by Mundo Deportivo, and they’re another team in need of a new signing at the back this summer.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!

More Stories Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.