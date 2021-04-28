Manchester United cleared to complete big-name transfer for £73million

Manchester United have reportedly been cleared to complete a transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane for around £73million this summer.

The France international is a top target for Man Utd and it looks like Real Madrid have decided to sell for £73m as he won’t be signing a new contract, according to Todo Fichajes.

This could be a superb signing for the Red Devils, who surely need to bring in at least one new centre-back this summer, even if Eric Bailly has just committed his future to the club with a new deal.

Varane would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Bailly and Victor Lindelof, and a total of £73m seems a fair price to pay for a proven, experienced winner who should still have a few years left playing at his peak.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental to Madrid’s success in recent years, and that could make him an important addition to a United squad that hasn’t won enough major trophies for a while now.

Todo Fichajes suggest United could be Varane’s next destination, but he’s also been strongly linked with Chelsea by Mundo Deportivo, and they’re another team in need of a new signing at the back this summer.

