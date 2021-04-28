Menu

Mino Raiola issues Borussia Dortmund with Bayern Munich ultimatum in bid to free superstar forward

Mino Raiola has issued Borussia Dortmund with an ultimatum in his efforts to force them into selling Erling Haaland this summer, according to CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith.

Haaland, who has netted 37 goals in 38 games for Borussia Dortmund this campaign, is the most coveted player on the planet at current.

As per The Athletic, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all in the running to sign the Norwegian.

Haaland leaning on post

Erling Haaland is being linked with the biggest clubs on the planet.

As you’d expect, Dortmund, who have bargaining power, are only prepared to part with Haaland if the price is right. A transfer fee over £150M is being demanded, as per The Athletic.

The Bundesliga giants appear intent on making it as difficult as possible for Haaland to depart this summer, and as reported by CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith, Raiola is now attempting to force them into doing so.

Dortmund have been forced to sit and watch as former striker Robert Lewandowski scored 288 goals in 326 appearances for Bayern, winning every Bundesliga title on offer since moving to the Allianz Arena.

The prospect of seeing Haaland do the same will be difficult to stomach for the club’s hierarchy, which could make this an effective negotiation tactic from Raiola.

Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola is a renown troublemaker at the negotiating table.

However, Dortmund have proven themselves able to resist bullying from the big boys of the game. You could argue it’s for that reason that Jadon Sancho is not a Manchester United player right now.

Raiola may well successfully maneuverer Haaland out of Dortmund this summer, but he’d be wise to acknowledge that it’ll only happen on the club’s terms.

