Newcastle United could reportedly be set to hand more playing time to exciting young midfielder Elliot Anderson between now and the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has long been considered a huge prospect after rising through Newcastle’s academy, and he’s already seen some playing time in the Premier League.

It could now be that Anderson is now set to feature more regularly as Steve Bruce looks ready to take a gamble on the teenager, according to The Athletic.

Magpies fans would surely love to see more homegrown players in Bruce’s first-team, and Anderson looks good enough to make an impact.

Newcastle may now be in a position where they can rotate their side a little more, with their fine recent form moving them further away from the relegation zone.

It might be time to start preparing for next season, and a talent like Anderson could have a big role to play.