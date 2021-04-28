It was always going to be a huge ask for Man United to overhaul Man City’s lead at the top of the table, but the draw with Leeds at the weekend effectively ended any faint title hopes.

It means their main chance of silverware this year is the Europa League, and they should go into the semi-final against Roma with a feeling that they can get through the tie.

Semi-finals have been a major issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but United have a positive record against Roma over the years, and they should also have Marcus Rashford available for the tie after the manager spoke about him in the press conference today:

Solskjaer confirms that Man United striker Marcus Rashford will be fit to play against Roma tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Onw6JNNYFy — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 28, 2021

Rashford’s pace and ability to come up with important goals is huge for this United side, and he provided a key moment in the last round with a sucker punch of a goal against Granada when the Spaniards were starting to build some confidence.

If he’s properly fit then his availability is a huge boost for the game tomorrow night, and it sounds like he should be ready to start after those comments.