Photo: Positive injury update for Liverpool as star ruled out for the season spotted in training

Going into this season Liverpool’s main senior options at centre back were Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, so it’s horrific luck when you consider that all three picked up season-ending injuries at various points of the campaign.

It means Jurgen Klopp has had to patch together various partnerships throughout the season, and it’s not a great surprise to see them struggling so much.

The big hope will be that all three are ready to go for next season, and Joel Matip certainly appears to be on track as he was spotted outside in training today:

Joel Matip takes major step in Liverpool recovery

The report does confirm that he’s still just expected to return for pre-season so it’s unlikely that he takes part in any further games this year, but it’s still good news to see him on track with his recovery.