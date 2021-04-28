Photos: Real Madrid keeper Courtois joked with Olivier Giroud about Timo Werner horror miss last night

It’s well known that Timo Werner’s goalscoring record isn’t the best this season, but there’s a worrying trend starting where he keeps missing golden chances from close in and central positions.

He missed a glorious chance last night against Real Madrid and that could still be vital in the overall tie, while it’s led to further criticism over the initial transfer decision to sign the German.

It even looks like he’s being ridiculed by other players, as Courtois and Giroud shared a joke about the miss in the tunnel last night: