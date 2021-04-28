Menu

Photos: Real Madrid keeper Courtois joked with Olivier Giroud about Timo Werner horror miss last night

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It’s well known that Timo Werner’s goalscoring record isn’t the best this season, but there’s a worrying trend starting where he keeps missing golden chances from close in and central positions.

He missed a glorious chance last night against Real Madrid and that could still be vital in the overall tie, while it’s led to further criticism over the initial transfer decision to sign the German.

READ MORE: Chelsea could solve their goalscoring issues as winner of FIFA’s best player in 2020 emerges as a target

It even looks like he’s being ridiculed by other players, as Courtois and Giroud shared a joke about the miss in the tunnel last night:

More Stories Olivier Giroud Thibaut Courtois Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.