Pundit gives ominous prediction for Liverpool star and believes Klopp already has perfect replacement

Although this campaign has largely been a season to forget for Liverpool, one player who will be glad to see the back of it more than most is striker Roberto Firmino.

Having failed to score in all of this season’s cup competitions, including the Champions League, and managing just six Premier League goals, Firmino has endured one of his worst campaigns to date.

According to former player, turned pundit, Noel Whelan, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, he believes Jurgen Klopp could soon lose patience in his Brazilian forward.

Having signed Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, Whelan feels the Portuguese striker is a far better option.

Since arriving and although initially hampered by a nasty knee injury, Jota has featured in 27 games and already racked up 12 goals, in competitions.

Jota’s debuting numbers at Liverpool are in stark contrast with Firmino’s and with two years left on his current deal, perhaps a move for the South American could be a solution to all parties’ problems.

