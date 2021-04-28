Real Madrid ready to battle Chelsea for €14-million talent as they look for Casemiro clone

Over the last couple of summer transfer windows, Real Madrid has dropped a significant amount of money in the Brazilian market.

After missing out on Neymar Jr. to FC Barcelona, Los Blancos have made it their mission to find the next superstar from the South American country. The Spanish giant has forked over a pretty good amount of cash for players like Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

Now it seems as though Real Madrid is trying to find the next Casemiro. At 29-years-old and under contract until 2023, Florentino Pérez would like to have his replacement ready in two years, and it appears as though they have their sights set on a specific player.

Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital reports that Real Madrid is eyeing Palmeiras midfielder, Gabriel Menino. It seems as though Los Blancos feel that the young player could be the potential replacement for Casemiro.

The 20-year-old is a hot commodity for European clubs this summer as Chelsea is one of the clubs from the Premier League also putting their sights on the player. The Blues could groom someone like Menino to replace N’Golo Kanté in 2023 when the France international is 32-years-old.

Menino has made 64 appearances for Palmeiras, where he’s scored four goals and registered seven assists. When it comes to the cost, Transfermarkt places the places transfer value around €14-million, but with clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid involved for the player, the price could go up.