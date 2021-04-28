Rio Ferdinand slams Chelsea’s unfair treatment of one player

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Chelsea for their treatment of Tammy Abraham in comparison to Timo Werner.

The Blues continue to show faith in Werner despite his poor performances this season, with the Germany international missing another big chance in last night’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Werner was a big-name signing from RB Leipzig last summer, so Chelsea are perhaps understandably keen to keep using him in the hope that they eventually see a return on their investment.

However, it’s just not happening so far, and it’s proving rather costly for promising young striker Tammy Abraham, who is barely getting a look-in at the moment.

The 23-year-old enjoyed more opportunities last season and ended with a decent return of 18 goals in all competitions, though of course a club like Chelsea will expect more.

Still, Ferdinand has a point about CFC being so quick to axe Abraham whilst continuing to give Werner chance after chance despite his unconvincing displays.

“It’s crazy we were talking off air before,” BT Sport pundit Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “A young player, does he get the time that a Timo Werner, new signing gets when they come in?

“And they’re not treated with as much care and understanding of their character and cotton wool that a new signing gets.

“A new signing gets the investment but you’re investing in a young player.

“A young player adds so much value to a team but they don’t ever get that time or patience that a new signing gets.

“Tammy wouldn’t get the time Timo gets.

“He [Werner] scored at the weekend but he missed a sitter at the weekend. He missed another tonight.

“If you’re Tammy, you’re sitting there going ‘right, OK, I’ve got to be playing at least at the weekend to get myself in the shop window for the next game against Madrid.”

