Former Premier League defender Anton Ferdinand has suggested Brendan Rodgers has no reason to leave Leicester City to take over as Tottenham manager.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager after recently sacking Jose Mourinho, and many fans would surely agree that Rodgers would fit the bill perfectly after his hugely impressive work at the King Power Stadium.

However, Ferdinand does not see any reason to quit Leicester right now due to the players Rodgers has at his disposal at the club in comparison to the somewhat underwhelming group of players currently at Tottenham.

Ferdinand, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Burnley v West Ham, made it clear he’s a big fan of Rodgers, but seemed to almost urge the Northern Irish tactician not to take up any possible offer to leave the Foxes for Spurs, which probably won’t make Tottenham supporters too happy.

“I think Brendan Rodgers is so underrated, it’s unreal,” Ferdinand said.

“They’ve sold some big players in the last few years. They lost Harry Maguire and they don’t miss him at all, it’s crazy. What he’s doing at Leicester is unbelievable. He’s improved every player in that squad. Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are all players who he has taken to another level. He’s just a great coach and a manager that everybody loves.

“Would I be worried if I was a Leicester fan about him going to Tottenham? I don’t see him going there. Why is he going to go to Tottenham? It’s different if he’s being touted by a top four team. Why is he going to leave a top four team to manage Tottenham?

“Look at the squads: is Tottenham’s better than Leicester’s? I can’t see it. They’ve got a couple of better individuals in Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, but that’s about it.

“Leicester have just moved into a fantastic new training complex, the club looks like it’s being run fantastically well… why would you want to leave all of that to go to Tottenham?”