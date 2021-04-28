Advanced talks: Chelsea favourites to clinch transfer of experienced Real Madrid star

Chelsea are reportedly emerging as the surprise favourites to clinch the free transfer of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos this summer.

The experienced Spain international is heading towards being a free agent, and it has long looked like his future could lie away from the Bernabeu.

El Chiringuito recently claimed it looked like Ramos would be leaving Madrid at the end of this season and had informed club president Florentino Perez of his decision.

Don Balon now claim that Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Ramos, in what could be a superb move to strengthen their defence.

The 35-year-old may no longer be at his peak, but he remains one of Real’s most important players, and he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues showed they’re willing to sign experienced big names like this with their move for Thiago Silva last summer, and these two could certainly make an immense central defensive pairing.

It would be great to see Ramos in the Premier League before the end of his career, and Chelsea fans will be excited by this surprise transfer news.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!