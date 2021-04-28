Spurs miss out on highly-rated Jose Mourinho replacement as manager accepts an offer from elsewhere

Jose Mourinho has left his last few jobs after sucking a lot of joy out of the various clubs, so his successor usually needs to be a different type of character.

Man United initially benefitted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just because he wasn’t miserable and there was a sense that the clouds had lifted, so expect Spurs to do something similar in terms of getting an upbeat manager who has a more positive outlook.

A report from HITC has indicated that Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch had been touted as a potential replacement, but he’s decided to stay in the Red Bull structure with a move to Bundesliga side Leipzig as Julian Nagelsmann is set to move to Bayern Munich.

American coaches don’t tend to have the best reputation in Europe but Marsch is very highly rated for the work he’s done in Austria, while his record of playing good football and developing young players does make him an interesting prospect.

It’s also possible that the step up to the Premier League may have been too much for him at this point, especially with the pressure that comes at Spurs with trying to win trophies and finishing in the top four.

Marsch has also managed the Red Bull side in MLS so this move to Leipzig will complete his journey through their structure, and it means the search for the next Spurs manager will need to go on.