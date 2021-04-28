The expected double departure that will clear space for Chelsea to sign a megastar striker this summer

Chelsea showed last summer that they were happy to invest in the playing squad without selling players first, but it does look like the squad needs to be thinned out at the end of this season.

The situation is slightly different as they only have two or three major needs in the squad rather than needing to bring in multiple signings, so it won’t be a surprise if it’s a case of bringing quality in and letting quantity walk out the door.

The major issue just now is the lack of goals from the strikers. Timo Werner tries hard and he’s a likeable player, but even he will know that his form this season hasn’t been good enough and a proper megastar number 9 could transform this team.

A recent report from the Telegraph has even indicated that it looks likely to happen, with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud expected to leave.

Giroud is out of contract and it’s suggested that Abraham could fetch as much as £40m, so that’s a decent amount to put towards the new signing and the combined wage of around £200k per week would clear some space from the books too.

It’s suggested that the main targets will be Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku so more funds will be needed, but if Chelsea are willing to offload two first team options then it’s a clear sign that they expect to bring in a huge signing to replace them.