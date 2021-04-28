Video: Kevin De Bruyne levels for Man City after teasing ball deceives everyone and finds bottom corner

Manchester City have got their away goal, with Kevin De Bruyne inadvertently finding the bottom corner of Keylor Navas’ net.

PSG led the contest from the 15th minute, with Marquinhos scoring a bullet header past Ederson to put the home side in the driving seat.

Man City survived a first-half onslaught from the Parisiens to head into half-time just a goal down, which left them with a fighting chance.

We don’t oftentimes have to see Man City dig-in in that manner, but we did tonight, and they showed their steel.

They’ve now got their reward, with Kevin De Bruyne’s teasing ball into the PSG penalty area passing everyone by and nestling in the bottom corner.

Keylor Navas was waiting for someone, friend or foe, to attack the ball, but they didn’t, and he wasn’t set to make the save.

A piece of quality from De Bruyne, and a potentially pivotal moment in this tie.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE! ? KDB whips in an inviting ball and it goes all the way! Man City have their away goal ?? pic.twitter.com/K5tJYOOdYX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports