Video: Dreadful Man City marking at a corner allows Marquinhos to nod PSG in front

There was a lot of excitement about the quality on show tonight in the build up to this game, but sometimes it’s easy to forget that it’s the simple things that can decide games on the biggest stage.

PSG are ahead tonight after Marquinhos was given a lot of room to stride onto a corner and it’s a pretty simple header to make it 1-0.

Pictures from RMC Sport

Marquinhos with the gorgeous header in the 15’ to put PSG (+250 ML) up 1-0 early @betthefooty

pic.twitter.com/scTLQbFEYA — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) April 28, 2021

It looks like Gundogan is on him initially but he runs past a few City players in their zonal system, so it’s something they’ll need to tighten up as soon as possible.