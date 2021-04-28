Video: Man City star Phil Foden has no time for Neymar’s play-acting, drags PSG attacker to his feet

Neymar appeared to have hurt his arm under challenge from Man City’s Joao Cancelo, but Phil Foden had little interest in the Brazilian’s tearful antics.

While Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players on the planet, and has been for some time now, he could oftentimes be accused of being a little dramatic.

We see the best and worst of Neymar in the first-half of Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City at the Parc des Princes, with the worst being his injury feigning.

MORE: Video: Neymar leaves Man City defenders looking like fools with audacious skills and elastico pass

Now, Neymar may well have been a little sore after landing awkwardly following Cancelo’s challenge, but he laid on the deck as though he’d suffered a life-threatening injury.

Phil Foden, being the true English treasure that he is, had little time for it, trotting over to Neymar and dragging him to his feet.

Neymar continued to hold his arm after getting up, but unsurprisingly, he was absolutely fine to continue in the contest.

Respect, Phil.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport