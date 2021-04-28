Menu

Video: Funny moment as bemused Solskjaer raises his eyebrows as Man United star announces he’s playing vs Roma

Manchester United FC
It’s becoming clear that Luke Shaw is one of the first names on the Man United team sheet just now, but he’s not quite at a level where he’s picking the team just yet.

He dropped a bit of a clanger in the press conference today as he spoke about how happy he is playing for Man United, but then he also slips in that he’s starting tomorrow:

That will probably be true and it’s possible that Solskjaer has already announced his team, but he does have a bemused raise of the eyebrows as that line is uttered.

