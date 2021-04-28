Menu

Video: Newcastle fans will love what Matt Ritchie shouted in response to Callum Wilson’s disallowed goal

Newcastle fans will love this passionate reaction to Callum Wilson’s disallowed goal against Liverpool.

Watch the video below and see if you can listen out for Ritchie shouting “Lads this is f*****g team work!” as Wilson celebrates…

Newcastle’s form has improved of late, putting them in a stronger position to ensure they stay up.

Despite this disallowed strike, Joe Willock ended up netting an equaliser at the death to give the visitors a well-earned point.

