Video: Neymar leaves Man City defenders looking like fools with audacious skills and elastico pass

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was making fools of the Manchester City defence in the minutes which led up to the home side taking the lead.

Manchester City boasted the best defensive record in the Champions League this season heading into tonight’s fixture, but it took just 15 minutes for their resolve to be breached by a superb Marquinhos header.

City’s back-line was being run ragged even before Marquinhos headed the ball into the back of the net, with Neymar, as he often does, doing the majority of the ragging.

MORE: Video: Dreadful Man City marking at a corner allows Marquinhos to nod PSG in front

Neymar, who looks intent on singlehandedly keeping joga bonito fever alive in the modern game, with the likes of Ronaldinho and Robinho having departed, was breezing past City defender after City defender as though they didn’t exist.

Have a look at this clip from just three minutes before PSG took the lead, which would have left the City defence feeling a little exposed and vulnerable, and may well have resulted in their capitulation on the corner kick.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport