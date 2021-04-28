Menu

Video: PSG down to ten men after a shocker of a challenge from Gueye against Man City

Manchester City
This PSG team has always looked fantastic when everything is going their way, but they have looked rattled in the second half tonight as Man City managed to spark a quick turnaround.

City were already looking the more likely to score again in the game, and their chances have just improved as PSG are down to ten after this horror challenge from Gueye:

Thankfully it looks like Gundogan will be okay and the ref does well to take his time before producing the red, but there’s no other choice he could’ve made after that challenge.

