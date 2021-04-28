“We generate an inconvenience” – Arsenal midfielder’s father on requesting to play for Boca Juniors next season

The death of his mother resulted in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira publicly state his preference to play in South America next season so he can be closer to family.

Currently on loan to Atlético Madrid, the 25-year-old will return to Arsenal this summer. Despite Torreira stating that he would like to play for Boca Juniors for the 2021-22 season, it doesn’t seem as though the feeling is mutual.

It’s not that the Argentine club wouldn’t want the midfielder, but Arsenal’s loan fee is charging for the player is too rich for Boca Juniors. Marca reports that The Gunners are asking for €2-million.

As a result, Torreira’s father, Ricardo Torreira, feels that his son’s request to play for the South American giant has become an inconvenience for them rather than a joy.

“Surely, I do not believe that Lucas will play for Arsenal this year. If it is not Boca, his destiny will be Italy or France. We are left with the desire; instead of generating joy, we generate an inconvenience to the Boca leadership,” Torreira’s father said.

With no South American club stepping forward to pay that loan fee, it seems as though his son will remain in Europe next season and will play in either Italy or France.