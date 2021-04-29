Another major blow for Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea clash as key player injured for the rest of the season

The Semi-Final between Chelsea and Real Madrid is perfectly poised, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having the away goal advantage but Real would’ve been hoping to get some key players back for the second leg.

It actually looks like the opposite of that could be true, as they continue to suffer bad luck when it comes to putting a defence together.

Sergio Ramos is already a doubt and he is a major miss for this team, while reports came out yesterday which suggested Marcelo was going to miss the second leg as he’s been called up for polling duty and there’s simply no way out of that.

Now it appears that they are going to have issues on the right hand side of the defence, as the ever dependable Dani Carvajal appears to be ruled out for the season with an injury:

? Dani Carvajal se ha roto en el entrenamiento del Real Madrid. El problema muscular es en los isquios. Pendiente de pruebas, pero se va a perder toda la temporada. Y Fede Valverde sigue sin estar disponible Más info en @OndaCero_es pic.twitter.com/7FQ4vUs3vV — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) April 29, 2021

Lucas Vasquez would usually fill in for him but he’s having issues of his own, while Ferland Mendy has also been appearing on injury reports lately so that’s a major problem on the other side if Marcelo isn’t able to make the game either.

It suggests they will be vulnerable at the back so there will be chances for Chelsea to win this, but do they have a striker who can take them?