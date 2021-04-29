Bernd Leno names the kind of signing Arsenal need to solve major problem

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has claimed that he thinks the Gunners are too nice and that they could do with bringing in an “ankle-biter” in midfield.

It’s long been the case that Arsenal have had a reputation for playing good football but bottling big games or just not quite going the distance required to win major trophies.

Now Arsenal have slumped even further by not even playing particularly good football anymore since the departure of Arsene Wenger, and Leno thinks more aggression in the team could be what’s needed.

Without naming any specific targets in particular, the Germany international told Sport Bild, as translated by the Metro: “We have to be a nastier team.

“We all get on well, but we are often too nice on the pitch.

“Perhaps we are missing a proper ankle biter, someone who can take out opponents in games.”

Most Arsenal fans would probably agree with this, in fairness, as it’s always useful to have real fighters when you’re going up against big clubs for the game’s biggest prizes.

Back in the day, Arsenal had the likes of Patrick Vieira in midfield and they never really did enough to replace the legendary Frenchman.