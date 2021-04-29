“It was becoming a bit too much of a joke” – Worrying claim about Arteta policy backfiring with Arsenal players

One of the key disciplinary policies brought in by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal has reportedly been phased out after not really working.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners boss introduced a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ system for handing out punishments to players over minor offences.

The report explains that this could range from a modest fine to things like cleaning the dressing room or the captain’s car, but it seems it ended up backfiring a little.

It ended up being the same Arsenal players landing themselves in trouble, meaning its effect started to ware off and almost became a bit of a “joke”, according to an unnamed member of staff quoted by The Athletic.

“It was becoming a bit too much of a joke,” the staff member said. “We shouldn’t be laughing about this now because somebody is doing it too often. It wears a bit thin when there are the same three players every week doing it.”

Arteta hasn’t done the most convincing job in his time at the Emirates Stadium, though he made a strong start by leading Arsenal to FA Cup glory last season.

Since then, however, it’s been a bit of a nightmare for the Spanish tactician, with Arsenal all the way down in 10th in the Premier League table.

This report perhaps gives another insight into where it’s going wrong for Arteta at Arsenal.

