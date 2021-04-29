Arsenal plan to bank close to £35million from two player sales this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to let both Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles leave in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Todo Fichajes, the two academy players are both available as Arsenal hope to make a combined amount of roughly £35million from letting them go at the end of this season.

Neither of the two players have managed to establish themselves as first-team regulars at Arsenal, despite showing some potential early on in their careers.

Maitland-Niles looked particularly impressive in some big games for the Gunners last season, but he couldn’t quite continue to develop and keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s side this term.

The 23-year-old ended up moving on loan to West Brom in January and it now seems likely he’ll be leaving permanently this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has a decent scoring record despite his limited playing time, but Arsenal have a number of other options in that area of the pitch.

It could therefore make sense to cash in on the 21-year-old if clubs show an interest in him this summer.

Arsenal don’t have as much money as most of their big six rivals, so will likely rely on player sales in order to fund any purchases they try to make in the next transfer window.