Asking price set: Leicester can move for Chelsea star this summer if they pay £40m asking price

Leicester City look set for Champions League football again next season, so there will be a need to strengthen and add depth in the summer.

They also need to come up with some kind of succession plan for Jamie Vardy, so it makes sense that they’ve been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham by the Leicester Mercury.

He would be an interesting signing as Leicester tend to sign outstanding players from a lower level who need to step up, but Abraham would be more comparable to Kelechi Iheanacho as he’s a very good player at an elite club who isn’t getting the chances he needs.

You can see him being a good fit for Brendan Rodgers due to his athleticism and work rate so he can press from the front, but he’s also shown he is a great finisher so he could be a star in this side if the style of play is suited to his talents.

He won’t come cheap as the report states that Chelsea want £40m to let him go in the summer, although that price may be on the high side when it’s clear that they don’t plan to use him and they desperately need to clear space for a big signing of their own this summer.

He also has Champions League experience which is important, so he does make sense as a target going into the summer.