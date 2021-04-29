Barcelona still planning for Neymar return – Here’s how their devastating front three would look

It’s easy to forget that the summer of 2019 was full of constant stories about Barcelona bringing Neymar back from PSG, but it didn’t happen in the end and he stayed in France.

The speculation hasn’t completely gone away, but Barca’s financial issues do make it seem like an almost impossible task.

A report from AS has indicated that they still think they can pull it off this summer, so perhaps there’s something in PSG’s performance last night that proved they still can’t get over the line in the Champions League.

They completely collapsed and lost their discipline as Man City turned the game around and Pep Guardiola’s men are favourites for the final now, while it’s also possible that PSG won’t win the league this season either.

Perhaps that means Neymar will want to force his way out, and the report claims that Barca have a plan for a devastating front three if they can bring him back to the Nou Camp.

He would take up his usual spot on the left hand side with Messi on the right, and it would be Ansu Fati who would play through the middle as a false 9.

They say that would rule out a move for Erling Haaland although that could be financially out of their reach anyway, but it would also mean that Antoine Griezmann would be become a back-up alongside Dembele, while they still think they could add Depay or Aguero as rotation players too.

It all sounds like a bit of a fantasy just now as the money isn’t really there to convince PSG to sell, but if Neymar really tries to force his way out then perhaps some kind of swap deal could be tempting.