Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has responded to reported transfer interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Mali international has been a top performer for Brighton since joining the Seagulls from Lille, and it would now make sense if bigger clubs came in for him in the next transfer window.

Bissouma would clearly do a fine job at Liverpool at the moment, with the Reds enduring a difficult season and with key player Georginio Wijnaldum nearing the end of his contract.

This has seen Bissouma linked as a possible replacement for Wijnaldum in a report from the Telegraph, and Reds fans would surely welcome this deal.

The 24-year-old has also been mentioned as a target for Arsenal by the Express, with the Gunners also having a poor campaign and looking in need of more aggression and bite in the middle of the park.

Bissouma, however, is taking it all in his stride and is quoted by the Argus as saying he’s only focused on Brighton, rather than any transfer gossip in the papers.

“I don’t have much to say about that because I’m at Brighton for the moment,” he said.

“I consider myself a Brighton player, so the most important thing right now, as I said, is to stay up.

“We’ll try and stay up, and God willing, we’ll see how things go next season.”

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!