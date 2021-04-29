Celtic could take the surprising choice as John Kennedy in the mix to stay on in a new role

When Neil Lennon left Celtic it did indicate that they had a clear plan in mind for his replacement, but a lot of time has passed and there’s still no sign of an imminent appointment.

John Kennedy is highly thought of around the club and he was given the role on an interim basis, but there hasn’t been a noticeable difference in performances and he’s done nothing to suggest that he should get the role on a full-time basis.

Kennedy has been at the club for over 20 years and he’s had a variety of coaching roles since injury cut his playing career short, but The Daily Record are now reporting that he’s in the mix to become the new Sporting Director at the club.

This has to be seen as a major surprise because the recruitment at the club has been poor over the past couple of years, and it’s an area that they desperately need to get right.

On top of that he doesn’t have any obvious credentials in that role to suggest he would be a major success, but at least they could be sure of loyalty so he would be a constant presence if the new manager comes and goes pretty quickly.

It’s a tough one for the club to get right because they want to be loyal to him but they can’t do that at the expense of appointing a great Sporting Director who could turn the club around, but it sounds like they want to keep Kennedy around in some capacity.