Bid prepared: Chelsea line up £90m transfer as they lose patience with Timo Werner

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to step up their interest in a transfer deal for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Timo Werner just isn’t going to make it at Stamford Bridge, with the Germany international putting in another disappointing performance against Real Madrid this week.

The Blues now look ready to bring Lukaku back to the club to solve their issues up front, with a £90million deal possibly in the works, according to the Sun.

The report states that Lukaku is seen as the most achievable target up front for Chelsea this summer, though other big names like Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland are also on the west Londoners’ list.

Lukaku has been in superb form for Inter Milan this season, and looks to be on the brink of winning the Serie A title with the Nerazzuri.

However, it might not be too surprising to see the Belgium international back in English football after his previous success in the Premier League.

Lukaku was at Chelsea as a youngster but is most well known for his superb performances for Everton, which eventually earned him a big move to Manchester United in 2017.

It didn’t quite work out for Lukaku at Old Trafford, and he may well feel he has a point to prove in England, especially as he also never really got a look-in during his time at Chelsea earlier in his career.

It’s hard to imagine Lukaku wouldn’t be a huge upgrade on the misfiring Werner, with Chelsea legend Alan Hudson absolutely tearing into the former RB Leipzig man in his interview with us yesterday.

“Werner cost a ridiculous amount of money – who the hell bought him?” Hudson said.

“The opportunity he missed from six yards out with the goalkeeper scrambling on his line was just incomprehensible,” he added.

“Pulisic hit a terrific first goal, but Chelsea defended badly on the equalizer, even though Benzema took it brilliantly.

“I immediately thought of Werner and told my friend ‘swap him for Benzema and Chelsea win by three or four goals’.”

However, Hudson also told CaughtOffside that he’d be unsure about a move for Lukaku, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane his preferred option up front.

“Out of the players you mentioned, I’d choose Harry Kane. He’d be perfect,” the former midfielder said.

“I don’t think Lukaku is the answer as Chelsea need a player to play off up front and Harry would be perfect especially as Spurs are now in free-fall.”