Clubs make contact with Chelsea star as he sets sights on transfer away

Chelsea FC
Clubs have reportedly started making contact with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as he looks unlikely to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The France international has not been a regular for the Blues, particularly since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, and it now seems increasingly likely that his future lies away from the club.

According to Goal, Chelsea are willing to offer Giroud a short-term contract extension, but the player himself is unlikely to agree to one and is starting to consider his next move.

Goal claim clubs have started to approach the 34-year-old over a free transfer ahead of his current deal expiring this summer, but they don’t name any specific names in their report.

Giroud has had some fine moments for Chelsea this season, showing he surely still has something to offer at this level, despite his age.

The veteran forward has generally had a fine career in the Premier League, having also been a key player for Arsenal for many years before joining Chelsea in 2018.

