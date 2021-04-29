Menu

Chelsea surprisingly ready to accept €55-60m for star player as former manager eyes transfer

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of around €55-60million for midfielder N’Golo Kante as Inter Milan show an interest in signing him.

Kante is a target for his old manager Antonio Conte this summer, and it seems Chelsea would be willing to consider letting him go for the right price, according to Todo Fichajes.

This seems hugely risky and probably wouldn’t be popular with Blues fans, with Kante once again showing his huge importance to the side with a strong display against Real Madrid in this week’s Champions League semi-final.

The France international has long been an important player for Chelsea and it’s easy to see why Conte might want to be reunited with him at Inter.

The Italian tactician was the man who brought Kante to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, and the pair worked well together as the west London giants won the Premier League title that season.

Kante could undoubtedly do a fine job for Inter as well, but Chelsea should surely either ask for more money than the fee mentioned by Todo Fichajes, or simply refuse to sell him at all.

