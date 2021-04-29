Edinson Cavani shares cryptic Instagram post amid links to Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani’s contract will expire in June, and there’s no indication of what the 33-year-old is going to do past this season.

Manchester United wants Cavani to remain for another season, but the striker is receiving interest from South American giant Boca Juniors.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is next year, so it seems as though Cavani will need to decide between being in form for the international tournament or be closer with family.

In an Instagram post, Cavani’s caption draws a lot of media interest from Argentina, as outlets such as TyC Sports try to decipher the meaning behind it. ” The only thing I know is that I will give my maximum,” Cavani wrote.

Various reports suggest that Cavani has a three-year offer on the table waiting for him this summer from Boca Juniors. It will be up to the Uruguayan international on whether he wants to depart Manchester United.

Despite his age, Cavani is having a fantastic first season for The Red Devils as he’s scored ten goals in 32 appearances.