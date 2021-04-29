Euro giants make a dramatic U-turn over Chelsea ace as potential deal now looks unlikely

Loan spells ahead of a potential transfer are always interesting to watch, especially if the player has a bright start.

That was the case with Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori as he moved to AC Milan on loan, especially when the calls for a permanent move started to grow when the great Paolo Maldini was heaping praise on him.

His bright start did leave Milan in an interesting spot as it would have made sense to tie up a deal as soon as they could to prevent his price tag going any higher, but it’s maybe a good thing that they didn’t.

A report from Gazzetta has now indicated that there’s been a dramatic U-turn in their thinking after he’s made some costly mistakes in recent games – to the point that they don’t want to keep him at all.

The problem with this is it could also be a shameless tactic to try and drive down a potential asking price in the summer, so it won’t be a surprise if they do try to make the move permanent still.

It doesn’t look like there’s an obvious spot in the Chelsea first team next season so they will probably look to offload him, so it will be interesting to see if his form improves before the season ends.