Former West Ham striker explains why Jesse Lingard is making such a big impact

The mental side of football is often overlooked, but it’s a huge part of the game and a player’s mindset can affect their performances in a big way.

We see it all the time with goalkeepers who look great and play well when they’re kept busy and have loads to do, but as soon as they get a big move and only have two or three saves to make in a game they start to struggle.

That can also be true for attack-minded players as some will be more ruthless and score goals when they only have two or three chances a game, but they may relax and be wasteful if they have numerous chances to score.

Jesse Lingard looks like he’s becoming more ruthless at West Ham and he’s taking all the chances that come his way, and Marlon Harewood explained that was such a key part of his success at his old club to Football Fan Cast:

“I think he’s understanding that you only get one or two chances, and you have to take them, especially at West Ham. He’s understanding that you have to take your chances when you get them and he’s doing that every time he’s going forward.”

There’s something about playing for West Ham that’s bringing the best out of the Man United loanee, so it looks like it would be a good option for him to stay permanently if it’s perfectly suited to his game.