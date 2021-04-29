Menu

“Get the hell out of my club”: These Barcelona fans are furious with Ronald Koeman after shock Granada defeat

Barcelona have been playing catch-up all season in La Liga, but recent results had put them in a position where they could’ve been seen as the favourites.

They would go clear at the top of the table if they could win at home to Granada tonight, and it looked like they were well on their way when Lionel Messi struck early on to put them 1-0 up.

They went on to collapse in the second half as Ronald Koeman was sent off and they lost 2-1, so suddenly it looks like Atletico have been let off the hook for their loss at the weekend.

It’s a surprise result when you consider how well Barca have been playing lately, so it does make you wonder if this is just a freak result, or is this a sign that they don’t have the ability to get over the line when it matters most?

Some stats show Granada only having 19% possession in this game so Barca’s dominance was clear, but there are clearly a few fans who are very worried about what will happen over the final few games, and suddenly Koeman finds his position under question again:

