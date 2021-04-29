Houssem Aouar Liverpool transfer now looking increasingly likely

The Houssem Aouar Liverpool transfer saga just got interesting as reports in Italy suggest the Reds are now strong contenders for the Lyon star.

Aouar has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent times, and looked like coming close to moving to Arsenal last season, though the deal never materialised.

Since then, Juventus have looked to be one of the main suitors for the French playmaker, but Italian outlet Calciomercato now suggests Liverpool have moved into pole position.

Jurgen Klopp could do with adding more creativity to his side, with Aouar perhaps an ideal upgrade on struggling creative players like Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Liverpool also surely need someone to come in to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, and Aouar seems the perfect candidate to strengthen this LFC outfit.

It remains to be seen how much the Merseyside giants will end up paying for the 22-year-old, but there was some talk last summer of him costing between £50-60million.

This proved too much for Arsenal, but Liverpool might think that’s pretty reasonable business.