How Unai Emery ended up alienating his players at Arsenal

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was not as unpopular as some reports might have had you believe, but he did manage to alienate players slightly.

According to a detailed report from The Athletic, the Spanish tactician, now in charge of Arsenal’s Europa League opponents this evening, Villarreal, did rub some players up the wrong way with his style of management.

Emery did not have the most successful spell in charge at the Emirates Stadium, lasting less than a season and a half before being replaced by current boss Mikel Arteta.

It seems Emery encountered some issues due to the language barrier at the club, with the 49-year-old’s English never quite good enough to get his ideas across.

It’s also claimed by The Athletic that Emery could be very single-minded in his approach, so often didn’t reach out to players while they were out injured.

It’s easy to see why this might not have gone down well with some Gunners players, and it gives an insight into why he never really got going at the club despite enjoying success elsewhere.