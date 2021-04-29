Menu

Jetro Willems Newcastle transfer return could be back on

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

There’s been an interesting update on recent Newcastle transfer news involving a possible move to bring Jetro Willems back to the club.

The 27-year-old is back with Eintracht Frankfurt this season, having spent last term on loan at St James’ Park.

MORE: Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce set to promote exciting wonderkid

It seems there were efforts to keep Willems at Newcastle for longer, and there may still be moves to try and sign him again in the near future, according to journalist Liam Kennedy.

Kennedy said: “It was one they looked at in January, but I think budgets are going to be tight. Willems wants a lot of money to sign with him being a free agent. He’s looking at a big payday.

“I think [he], and Newcastle United were getting a little bit closer in January; we couldn’t really talk much about that at the time, but they were getting a little bit closer in terms of [the] finances of the deal, but it just never got done.

More Stories / Latest News
Harry Kane “hell bent” on transfer away and Man Utd or City moves could be realistic due to big personal ambition
Former West Ham striker explains why Jesse Lingard is making such a big impact
Lukaku reveals he was “really close” to Newcastle United transfer

“I would argue now we’ve seen a resurgence of a Matt Ritchie; we know that he’s a player who would quite like to go back to the south coast. I think Willems might be rekindled if that one comes to fruition.”

More Stories Jetro Willems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.