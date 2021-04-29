Jetro Willems Newcastle transfer return could be back on

There’s been an interesting update on recent Newcastle transfer news involving a possible move to bring Jetro Willems back to the club.

The 27-year-old is back with Eintracht Frankfurt this season, having spent last term on loan at St James’ Park.

It seems there were efforts to keep Willems at Newcastle for longer, and there may still be moves to try and sign him again in the near future, according to journalist Liam Kennedy.

Kennedy said: “It was one they looked at in January, but I think budgets are going to be tight. Willems wants a lot of money to sign with him being a free agent. He’s looking at a big payday.

“I think [he], and Newcastle United were getting a little bit closer in January; we couldn’t really talk much about that at the time, but they were getting a little bit closer in terms of [the] finances of the deal, but it just never got done.

“I would argue now we’ve seen a resurgence of a Matt Ritchie; we know that he’s a player who would quite like to go back to the south coast. I think Willems might be rekindled if that one comes to fruition.”