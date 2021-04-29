Harry Kane “hell bent” on transfer away and Man Utd or City moves could be realistic due to big personal ambition

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly “hell bent” on leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, with their source adding that Kane is “100 per cent thinking of moving on”, and that his preference could be to stay in the Premier League.

Kane is one of the finest strikers in world football and could play for most top clubs, but he’s remained loyal to Tottenham in his career so far.

That’s come at a price, however, as the England international is yet to win any trophies with Spurs, who lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City last week.

Kane has previously been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City by The Athletic, and it seems he’s eager to remain in England so he can eventually beat Alan Shearer’s record as the all-time Premier League leading scorer.

Football Insider add, however, that few clubs are likely to be able to afford the 27-year-old, whose asking price could be as high as £125million.

Tottenham will surely do all they can to prevent Kane from leaving for one of their Premier League rivals, but things could get messy if that’s the move Kane wants.

United would undoubtedly benefit from signing a top centre-forward like Kane this summer, with Edinson Cavani surely not a long-term option, while none of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood currently look like 25-30 goal-a-season strikers.

Man City also need to strengthen up front as Sergio Aguero nears the end of his contract, with Kane perhaps the ideal replacement for the Argentine goal machine.

Football Insider’s report follows this hint from Kane yesterday that he’s unhappy at missing out on silverware with Tottenham…

? "It's been a disappointing season."

? "I want to be winning the biggest prizes." Harry Kane reflects on #THFC's season so far and reveals his ambitions for the future…?pic.twitter.com/oDKAtWEcPn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2021

Kane would surely be a popular signing for United, with ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick telling CaughtOffside this week that now could be an ideal time to try luring him away from Spurs.

“I think if Kane is ever going to leave Tottenham, it’ll be this summer, with the whole merry-go-round of managers in there, no one really knows who’s coming in next,” Chadwick said.

“It looks like they’re going to struggle to get into the Champions League next season so they won’t be playing in the biggest club competition in Europe, they’ve just lost the Carabao Cup final to Man City. I think now is the time.

“You look at the three players in world football who guarantee you goals, Kane, Mbappe or Haaland, if you get any of those three, if any of them end up at United, Man City or Liverpool you’d fancy them to win the league next season.

“Kane has done it week, in week out in the Premier League for years now and if United can get him they should do everything in their power to do so.”

Former Chelsea star Alan Hudson also name-checked Kane as the striker he’d most like to see move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

“Out of the players you mentioned, I’d choose Harry Kane. He’d be perfect,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“I don’t think Lukaku is the answer as Chelsea need a player to play off up front and Harry would be perfect especially as Spurs are now in free-fall.

“It is also a lot of money for Haaland, whereas you know Harry can get you goals and set goals up in the Premier League.