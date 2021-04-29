Lionel Messi informs Barcelona of transfer decision

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi may well have finally made a decision on his future.

Messi’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for some time now, with the Argentina international nearing the end of his current Barcelona contract this summer.

It seems, however, that Messi has now informed his club that he wants to stay, according to Reuters journalist Richard Martin, citing Spanish TV…

Spanish national television saying Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to stay. Yesterday Catalan network TV3 said the same, adding he is considering signing a contract on half the pay he is on now but it will be extra long, meaning he will end up earning the same. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) April 29, 2021

Messi has been at Barcelona for his entire career so far, having come up through their academy before becoming not only their best ever player, but one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.

The 33-year-old has been back to his best in recent months after a difficult end to last season and a slow start to this campaign, and it’s clear he’s still vital to Ronald Koeman’s side.

Barca fans will be thrilled that it sounds like their hero is now leaning towards remaining at the Nou Camp.