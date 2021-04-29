Lionel Messi’s mega-contract allows for him to leave Barcelona and spend two seasons playing in MLS

Lionel Messi’s contract with FC Barcelona is expiring in June, but the Spanish side is ready to hand out a monstrous deal to the 33-year-old.

According to TV3 (via TyC Sports), Barcelona will reportedly offer Messi a ten-year deal. The Spanish media outlet claims that two years of this mega-contract will be as a player with Messi spending his final years in Europe.

Then the contract allows for the Argentina international to cross the pond and play in Major League Soccer for two seasons. There are no further details on this front, but Messi has long seen his name link to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Nonetheless, any MLS team that has their eyes on Messi will be loving this reported deal that allows him to depart Barcelona after two seasons.

Once Messi’s playing days are over, the superstar will begin transitioning to his post-career and has to return to Barcelona to finish up the rest of his contract as a club chief.