Former Liverpool star defends “amazing” Reds player following recent struggles

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold following some recent difficulties for the Reds ace.

Alexander-Arnold has been a star performer for Liverpool down the years, playing a starring role in their success in the Champions League in 2018/19, and their Premier League title victory in 2019/20.

However, the 22-year-old has looked slightly less convincing this season as the whole team has suffered a dip in form, and it led to the player being surprisingly snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the latest England squad.

It remains to be seen if Alexander-Arnold can get back into the England fold, but Thomas admits he was surprised to see the youngster left out.

Thomas clearly rates the right-back very highly and can’t see who would be ahead of him in the pecking order for England at this summer’s European Championships.

“Trent is an amazing player!” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“I was a bit in shock of the England snub, especially as if Southgate plays with wing-backs I can’t see who starts in front of him.

“Liverpool’s poor form may have had some impact on that decision but I think he dealt with that situation amicably and has put in some great performances since then.”

Liverpool and England fans will surely agree with this and hope to see Alexander-Arnold in Southgate’s next squad as he has the ability to be a major star of this summer’s big international tournament.

Thomas also spoke to us about Liverpool’s transfer plans for the summer.