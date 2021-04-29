Lukaku reveals he was “really close” to Newcastle United transfer

Antwerp left-back Jordan Lukaku has revealed he was very close to sealing a transfer to Newcastle United back in 2019.

The Belgian, the younger brother of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, admits he wasn’t far away from moving to St James’ Park, only for an injury to get in the way of the deal.

Speaking to fans via an Instagram Live session with Sport Bible, Lukaku explained how close he came to moving to Newcastle two years ago.

“Yes, I was really close,” said Lukaku. “But, at the time, I was injured. Both knees. It was really bad, so it didn’t go through.

“But even a month after that, I had surgery on both knees at the same time.”

Newcastle fans probably won’t be too fussed about missing out on Lukaku, who has not enjoyed anywhere near as successful career as his more famous brother.

The 26-year-old never quite established himself as a regular at Lazio and was loaned out to Antwerp this season, where he’s not made much of an impact either.