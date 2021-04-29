Manchester City star eyed by Real Madrid as he could leave to fund Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager for his club to try and seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has been on fire for Dortmund this term, scoring a remarkable 37 goals in 38 games so far, with a big move surely not far away for the prolific youngster.

According to Don Balon, City boss Guardiola feels now might be the best time to try signing Haaland, due to the financial troubles at clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The report also suggests that Guardiola is already signalling that he wants to make a change up front by recently benching Raheem Sterling in some big games.

The England international has mostly been a star player for City, but his form has dipped somewhat this season and it could lead to an exit.

In fact, Don Balon suggest that Real Madrid themselves could be keen on Sterling if he does become available, which could help MCFC make room for Haaland.

It would be interesting to see what Sterling could achieve at the Bernabeu, but the 26-year-old surely has the ability to shine in Spanish football.

Haaland, meanwhile, could be an ideal replacement for both Sterling and for out-of-contract striker Sergio Aguero this summer.

