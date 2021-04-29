Menu

“Lazy scouting” – Manchester United’s latest transfer target isn’t impressing these Red Devils fans

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans don’t seem entirely happy with the transfer rumours linking them with a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Red Devils are said to have already made an approach for the England international, according to Stretty News, though the move could be an expensive one at around £80million or more.

MORE: Man Utd predicted line up vs Roma

Calvert-Lewin has had a fine season for Everton and has undoubtedly earned his place in recent England squads, though it seems some Man Utd fans aren’t convinced he’s the ideal target for them.

United would surely benefit from strengthening up front this summer after a lack of goals from Anthony Martial and with the ageing Edinson Cavani unable to start matches on a regular basis.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s obviously going to leave” – Former Spurs star convinced Harry Kane is set for Man Utd or City transfer
Asking price set: Leicester can move for Chelsea star this summer if they pay £40m asking price
Leeds United given opportunity to sign commanding Serie A star

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.

Calvert-Lewin seems a decent option after his 14 Premier League goals this season, with the 24-year-old surely only likely to keep on improving in the years to come.

Here’s the reaction to this particular piece of Man Utd transfer news, and it’s mostly not very positive at all…

More Stories Dominic Calvert-Lewin

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Hate man utd's lazy scout and cheap to help rotten glazer save money says:
    April 29, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Honestly i dont think he can fit in man utd squad. I dont want to see another Romelu Lukaku.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.