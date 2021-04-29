“Lazy scouting” – Manchester United’s latest transfer target isn’t impressing these Red Devils fans

Manchester United fans don’t seem entirely happy with the transfer rumours linking them with a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Red Devils are said to have already made an approach for the England international, according to Stretty News, though the move could be an expensive one at around £80million or more.

Calvert-Lewin has had a fine season for Everton and has undoubtedly earned his place in recent England squads, though it seems some Man Utd fans aren’t convinced he’s the ideal target for them.

United would surely benefit from strengthening up front this summer after a lack of goals from Anthony Martial and with the ageing Edinson Cavani unable to start matches on a regular basis.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.

Calvert-Lewin seems a decent option after his 14 Premier League goals this season, with the 24-year-old surely only likely to keep on improving in the years to come.

Here’s the reaction to this particular piece of Man Utd transfer news, and it’s mostly not very positive at all…

What is this about Dominic Calvert-Lewin? Lazy scouting syndrome again. What is it with United and all these English players that aren't going to win you anything? — ?Teejay? (@teejaymufc01) April 28, 2021

I was asked for my opinion on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. In short: He is more than good enough to play for us. Is he worth ~£80m? That's a different discussion. In my view the base answer is no but it can be a yes if we fail to get other signings which is, sadly, entirely plausible. pic.twitter.com/LkTNPcYMng — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 29, 2021

I don’t want to see Calvert Lewin anywhere near a United shirt DPMO — #glazersOut (@GOAT__X) April 28, 2021

Only Harry Kane has scored more goals from open play than Calvert-Lewin. His not a Man United player and should stay at Everton — Bryan Naicker (@bryan_naicker) April 29, 2021

Calvert Lewin has quality but don’t think he transforms our team like Kane does. With Kane you’re getting a world class player, imagine him interchanging with Bruno. With Calvert Lewin we close gap, with Kane we become challengers. Let’s see what ambition the board has — Northern_Monkey (@Northern_Munk) April 28, 2021

The board & Ole going for Dominic calvert-lewin is beyond me a joke, English players are overrated, Calvert lewin should be around 60m, and how does fit our style of play, Untied standard has drop badly — Blue (@Blue02892362) April 28, 2021

Calvert Lewin is also a system player. Relies on pumped balls up and crosses into the box. On the floor you may aswell have Ighalo — FF ? #GlazersOut (@FrederikFish) April 28, 2021

Would prefer Bamford to Calvert-Lewin — Hugh (@HughIsHigh) April 28, 2021

Not Dominic Calvert Lewin ffs! Cavani is better than him even at his age lol — Ryan Robinson (@RyanRobinson_35) April 28, 2021