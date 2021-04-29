“He’s obviously going to leave” – Former Spurs star convinced Harry Kane is set for Man Utd or City transfer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane sounds like he’s set to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

The England international has been a great servant to Tottenham for many years now, scoring over 200 goals for the club, but without winning a major trophy so far.

Kane has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City by The Athletic, and that’s where O’Hara thinks he’ll end up this summer.

O’Hara felt that Kane’s comments in the video below surely pointed towards the 27-year-old looking for a move away from Spurs…

? "It's been a disappointing season."

? "I want to be winning the biggest prizes." Harry Kane reflects on #THFC's season so far and reveals his ambitions for the future…?pic.twitter.com/oDKAtWEcPn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2021

In response to Kane’s quotes, O’Hara told talkSPORT: “After that statement he’s obviously going to leave. I can see him going to one of the Manchester clubs.

“I can see him at City and United. As a Spurs fan, selfishly, I’d love him to stay, I’d love him to be at the football club because he’s just so professional. It’s so great what he’s done.

“But you cannot begrudge him leaving because watching that final, we were miles off it. We’re miles away from winning a trophy.

“I just can’t see us competing at the level he wants to be. You have to let him go.

“This is his big move. It’s the one move where he can go for a lot of money. I’d love to see him go and play for Real Madrid.

“He’d do great. But I just think he will be at a Manchester club.”

Kane would undoubtedly be an ideal long-term Sergio Aguero replacement at Man City, and a move to the Etihad Stadium would probably be ideal in terms of more or less guaranteeing him major trophies after all their recent success under Pep Guardiola.

United are also a team on the up, and just look short of a centre-forward of Kane’s quality to help them close the gap on City next season, so a move to Old Trafford could surely be tempting for him too.

A report from Football Insider has also cast serious doubt over Kane’s future, saying the THFC star is “hell bent” on leaving the club, but that he wants to stay in the Premier League in order to break Alan Shearer’s record as the division’s all-time leading scorer.

More good news for Man Utd and City…