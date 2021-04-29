Menu

Mixed news for Manchester United as Real Madrid change their transfer plans

Manchester United FC
The latest Manchester United transfer news is likely to get a mixed reaction from Red Devils fans as it concerns a potentially big development over two of their rumoured targets.

According to AS, Real Madrid are now making Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde more of a priority than Villarreal’s Pau Torres, with both these players also recently being linked with Man Utd.

MORE: Latest Spanish football headlines

Kounde and Torres are two of the names mentioned as being on United’s list of centre-back targets by Eurosport, but it might now be a bit harder for the Red Devils to get a deal done for the Sevilla man if he’s emerging as more of a priority for Madrid.

But, the flipside of that is that it could free up United to move for Torres, who would be another fine option for the club as they look to strengthen a problem position.

kounde sevilla

Jules Kounde has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid

Pau Torres

Pau Torres is another defender attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and he might not be too picky about who comes in.

Kounde or Torres both fit the bill, and if it has to be the latter instead of the former then we imagine there won’t be too many United fans complaining.

Real Madrid also need a new signing at the back this summer as Sergio Ramos is close to becoming a free agent, while Raphael Varane is nearing the final year of his deal at the Bernabeu.

Ramos has been linked with a surprise move to Chelsea by Don Balon, while Varane is another name reportedly on United’s radar, as per that Eurosport report.

