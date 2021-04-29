Former Manchester United ace names two potential summer transfer targets

Former Manchester United ace Chris Eagles has named Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as two potential transfer targets he’d like to see his old club look at this summer.

The Red Devils are often big spenders in the transfer market, and it looks like they need to make a big-name signing up front a priority ahead of next season.

United have often been overly reliant on midfielder Bruno Fernandes for goals this season, while the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood haven’t been that consistent in front of goal.

Haaland and Kane, by contrast, are two of the very best in the business and it seems Eagles would welcome their arrivals at Old Trafford.

He’s unsure, however, how realistic these potential targets might be for his old club, whilst also naming defenders as an area MUFC should be looking at.

Eagles, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Burnley v West Ham, said: “I do like the look of Erling Haaland, though. There are a few names I’d like to see at the club and he’s definitely one of them.

“We just don’t know how achievable a move like that is – we don’t know whether United could actually afford him or whether Dortmund would be willing to sell.

“I think Harry Kane could be a good signing for United, too. They need a couple of defenders as well. It’s going to be an interesting summer in terms of arrivals at Old Trafford.”

Eagles also praised the work done by Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took over from Jose Mourinho.

“It’s tough for any manager in this day and age, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows Manchester United through and through which definitely favoured him when he first took the job,” he said.

“I don’t think the team he inherited was necessarily the team he wanted, and you can see that with some of the changes he’s made to the starting line-up over the past two years or so.

“The big positive for me this year is that they’re picking up results in games which they’ve struggled in over the last four or five years. They’ve had so many results in the past which just haven’t been good enough, so a big plus for me now is that we’re seeing them winning a lot more now.”