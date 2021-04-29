Menu

Leeds United given opportunity to sign commanding Serie A star

Leeds United look to have been given a major opportunity in the transfer market this summer, according to latest rumours and gossip from Italy.

The Yorkshire giants are among the clubs to have been linked with Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, and it looks like he could well be on the move at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Leeds have already made an approach over signing Colley, and his club are under growing pressure to sell players this summer due to their financial problems.

This could be great news for Marcelo Bielsa and co. as they prepare for a second season in the Premier League.

Leeds have looked very promising in their first campaign back in the top flight for 16 years, but it’s clear they’ll need to keep investing in their squad if they are to remain competitive next term.

Colley could be a fine signing to help make Bielsa’s side a little more solid in defence.

